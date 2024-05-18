Rachakonda police arrest two for providing fake certificates to job aspirants

The police seized a laptop, mobile phones and fake certificates from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 07:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team on Saturday nabbed two persons who were allegedly providing fake educational certificates to job aspirants after collecting huge money from them. On a tip off, the SOT team apprehended Mohammed Abrar Hussain (45) and Syed Insnain Mohammed (28), both from Mehdipatnam. They were getting the certificates from one Ram Singh, native of Uttar Pradesh.

“Hussain and Syed were selling the certificates to job aspirants who were planning to go abroad and collected between Rs.30,000 and Rs.40,000 from the buyers,” said DCP – SOT, K Muralidhar. Hussain was previously arrested in a similar case. The police seized a laptop, mobile phones and fake certificates from them.