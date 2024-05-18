Tribal Rai centres call for bandh in Jainoor mandal headquarters

Members of three Gondwana Panchayat Rai Centres demand arrests of those who assaulted a tribal youngster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 07:18 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of three Gondwana Panchayat Rai Centres and Welfare Societies or traditional tribal judicial councils, announced for a bandh of commercial establishments in Jainoor mandal centre for fortnight, demanding arrests of those who assaulted a tribal youngster and for not allowing Muslims into their habitations. They passed a resolution at a programme held at Mahagaon village in Sirpur (U) mandal on Saturday.

The members of three Rai centres submitted a copy of resolution of their decisions to Jainoor Inspector Anjaiah. They requested the police to take steps to apprehend those who assaulted the youngster. They said that they were living in the grip of fear following the incident.

Scribes attacked

Meanwhile, cases were booked against some unidentified persons for assaulting scribes and damaging their mobile phones when they were covering a clash between two sections in Jainoor mandal centre on May 13. Twenty persons were already arrested for being involved in the communal conflict. Around 200 policemen were deployed to prevent untoward incidents post the clash.

Nagnath, a local scribe, said they were not allowed to step outside their homes citing the communal clash.