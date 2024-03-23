Navatīhi Utsavam: MAA announces celebration of 90 glorious years of Telugu cinema

Navatīhi Utsavam 2024 is the event to be celebrated this July, announced MAA President Vishnu Manchu, Vice President Madala Ravi, Treasurer Siva Balaji, EC Members, and a few Malaysian Dignities, at a media interaction on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Movie Artist Association has announces the celebration of 90 glorious years of Telugu cinema, commemorating its rich history, ground-breaking achievements, and enduring contributions to the world of cinema.

Advisor, Datuk P Kamalanathan, who came all the way from Malaysia, appreciated Vishnu Manchu for striving for the welfare of the members, their insurance, medical, and the education of the children. Razaidi Abdul Rahim, representive of Malaysia Tourism Director India and Sri Lanka, said, “’MAA’ event will be held in Malaysia in July. Malaysia is very happy to collaborate with MAA for this event.”

Vishnu Manchu said, “Two years ago, we decided to organize the celebration of 90 glorious years of Telugu cinema event. but due to some unavoidable reasons, the program keeps getting postponed. We are going to organize the biggest movie event on behalf of ‘MAA’ in Malaysia in July.”

“There are more than 800 artists in ‘MAA’ but only a few of them are well-settled. We are doing this fundraising to assist the needy. The medical insurance program also assisted many,” Vishnu Manchu added.

Edwin Anandaraj, local event organizer in Malaysia, MC Entertainments thanked Vishnu Manchu and said, “We will make this event a grand success in Malaysia.” Rahul Reddy of Octopus Studio, which is supporting the fundraising for this event, said, ” The biggest artist association event in the world is going to be organized. All this is possible because of Vishnu Manchu.”

Actor Madhumitha described the excellence of Telugu cinema since its inception in 1932 and about the Movie Artist Association which was started in 1993.