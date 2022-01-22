Naveen, Mamatha emerge champions of TS State Ranking Tenpin Bowling

Hyderabad: Naveen Siddam and Mamatha Gotte bagged the top honours in men and women’s categories respectively in the Telangana State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament at Funcity, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad on Friday.

Naveen defeated Wivek Singh 2-1 in the men’s final while Mamatha beat Y Jyothi 2-1 in a close contest in women’s final.

Earlier in semifinals, Naveen downed Md Afsar 222 – 204, 155 – 212, 189 – 172 and Wivek Singh defeated Rajesh Shakti 197 – 195, 183 – 193, 173 – 140.

Special Prizes: Highest Average in a 6-game block: Men: Naveen Siddam (204.5); Highest Average in a 4-game block: Women: Jyothi Y (178.5); Highest score in a single game: Men: Naveen Siddam (267); Women: Jyothi Y (225).

