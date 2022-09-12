Telangana’s Naveen emerges tenpin champion

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Naveen Siddam emerged champion in the men’s category of the ARC 31st National Tenpin Bowling Championships held in Amoeba, Church Street, Bengaluru on Monday.

The fourth seeded Naveen clinched his maiden title by defeating the defending champion Akaash Ashok Kumar of Karnataka by 26 pins (483 – 457) in the final. Meanwhile in the women’s category, Sabeena Athica of Tamil Nadu outclassed Judy Alban of Karnataka by 12 pins (273-261) to lift her 12th national title.

Earlier in the stepladder round, Naveen defeated Parvez Ahmed of Karnataka by 55 pins (416 – 361) in the first match and in the second match he downed Shabbir Dhankot of Tamil Nadu by 23 pins (373 – 350) to make it to the final.

Naveen finished third on the leaderboard with 6239 pinfall and average of 194.97 while Akaash Ashok Kumar claimed the top spot of the table with 6645 pinfall and 207.66 average and followed by Shabbir Dhankot with 6562 pinfall and average of 205.06.

In the women’s category, Judy Alban of Karnataka finished at the top with 3375 pins at 168.75 average after round two. Defending Champion Sabeena Athica with 3240 pinfall and 162 average settled for second spot. Preemal J of Karnataka with 3207 pinfall and 160.35 average secured third position on the leaderboard.

Special Prizes:

Most promising player: Aniket Vaghela of Gujarat;

Maximum number of scores above 225 Men: Shabbir Dhankot (TN) 8;

Maximum number of scores above 200 Women: Suchetana Mohanta (WB) 2;

Highest Block of 6 Games Men: Akaash Ashok Kumar (KAR) 1315;

Highest Block of 6 Games Women: Judy Alban (KAR) 1050.