Naveen Nicolas appointed as TSPSC secretary

IAS officer Naveen Nicolas has been appointed as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Secretary.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 08:40 AM

Hyderabad: The state government has appointed Naveen Nicolas as TSPSC secretary on Sunday. The present secretary Anitha Ramachandran has been transferred and posted as Panchayat Raj, Rural Development secretary.

Other transfers and postings:

M Hanumantha Rao has been appointed as Special Commissioner to I and PR (Information and Public Relations) Department.

K. Ashok Reddy has been transferred as Director to Hoticulture Department.