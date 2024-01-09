Social Welfare Residential Junior College principal suspended

Naveen Nicolas, the Secretary of Telangana's Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, has taken action by suspending M Krishnaveni, the principal of Ramzole Social Welfare Residential Junior College.

Published Date - 9 January 2024

Sangareddy: Telangana Secretary Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Naveen Nicolas has placed Ramzole Social Welfare Residential Junior College principal M Krishnaveni under suspension in the wake of the alleged suicide of intermediate first-year girl student B Swapna.

Swapna was found hanging to the ceiling in her hostel room last Sunday. Nicolas said a detailed inquiry would be carried out on the incident to find out the exact reasons behind Swapna’s decision to end her life. He asked Krishnaveni not to leave the headquarters without taking permission from him until the inquiry was completed.

Hours after the issues were discussed in the Zilla Parishad General body meeting on Monday, Nicolas issued the orders placing Krishnaveni under suspension.