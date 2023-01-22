Hyderabad: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan raises objections to coronation of 9th Nizam

Hyderabad: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, has raised objections to the coronation of Nawab Azmet Jah as the 9th head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Nawab Najaf Ali said, “All his life Mukarram Jah did not have any interest in the title awarded to him by my grandfather, this in turn complicated his life and he became a silent witness to his downfall as well of the entire family.”

He further alleged that “even though Mukarram Jah had the enormous wealth and resources to better the condition of the family, he did not wish to stay in Hyderabad and look after the family issues. If he had taken action, the condition of the majestic family would have been different”.

In regard to the coronation of Azmet Jah as the Ninth head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty, Nawab Najaf Ali said, “Azmet Jah has self-proclaimed himself as ninth Nizam of Asaf Jahi Dynasty by issuing the self-declaration and it is signed by two persons who are not a part of the Nizam family and is done only to misguide the common people and the government.”

He appealed to the common people to not be misguided by such false self-declarations that do not mandate Azmet Jah to hold the title of Ninth Nizam.