Naxals set fire to bus in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:55 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Kothagudem: Maoists have burnt a bus bound for Hyderabad on AP Telangana state borders on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Kothur in Chintoor mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district during late night hours. It was said that five armed naxals stopped the bus and told the passengers onboard to get down.

But the passengers refused to get down, then the Maoists set fire to the bus while the passengers were still on the bus. As the bus caught fire panicked passengers made their way on to the road in a rush. A few passengers suffered mild burns in the melee, sources said. The luggage of all the passengers left on the bus was consumed by the fire. The bus originated from Jeypore in Odisha to reach Hyderabad.