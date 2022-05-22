NBCC (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 23 Manager vacancies

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited has invited applications for 23 vacant managerial positions.

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager (Engineering), Additional General Manager (Marketing), Project Manager (Civil).

Name of post: General Manager (Engineering)

As many as six posts are available for this category. The pay scale can range from Rs 90,000-Rs 2,40,000. Essential Qualifications required by the applicant are a full-time degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University / Institute.

Further, the candidate must have an experience of about total 15 years in the field of PMC/ EPC/Real Estate/Infrastructure.

Name of post: Additional General Manager (Marketing)

As many as two posts are available for this category. The pay scale can range from Rs 80,000- Rs 2,20,000. Essential Qualifications required by the applicant are full-time MBA/ two years Post Graduate Diploma in any discipline from Government recognized University/ Institute.

Further, the candidate must have an experience of a total of 12 years of experience in business development/ marketing.

Name of post: Project Manager (Civil)

As many as 15 posts are available for this category. The pay scale can range from Rs 60,000- Rs 1,80,000. Essential Qualifications required by the applicant are full-time degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from the Government recognized University/ Institute with 60 per cent aggregate marks. Further, the candidate must have an experience of a total of six years experience in the field of PMC/ EPC/ Real Estate/ Infrastructure.

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the official website from May 9, 2022 to June 8, 2022. For more details, log onto the official website.