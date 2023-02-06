Nandamuri Balakrishna expresses regret for his remarks

The actor who of late, dons the role of a host in chat shows, is also raking up controversies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Film actor and Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Monday expressed regret for his alleged sexist remarks on nurses through Facebook.

The actor who of late, dons the role of a host in chat shows, is also raking up controversies. Only recently, his disrespectful way of addressing his father’s late NT Rama Rao’s colleagues Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and SV Ranga Rao, drew criticism in the social media. Now, he in his talk show `Unstoppable With NBK 2‘, with Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan, narrated an old incident and made some remarks on a nurse, which did not go well with nurses in the Telugu States and netizens.

The nurses demanded that the actor apologise for his sexist remark.

In a damage control exercise, Balakrishna responded by taking to his Facebook account and penned regrets. He stated that his words were ‘misinterpreted’ and that he had the deepest respect for nurses. He added that he held their work in the highest esteem as he had personally seen how they worked at the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, and also the hard work and sacrifice they made during the COVID pandemic.