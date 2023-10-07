NCC directorate sends 23 Boys and 15 girls cadets to AIVSC-23

The NCC Cadets (Boys and Girls) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate performed exceedingly well and stood overall sixth out of 17 Directorates and the Control Line Aero Model Flying Team won the Bronze Medals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: A team of 23 Boys Cadets and 15 Girls Cadets represented the NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) at the All India Vayu Sainik Camp-2023 (AIVSC-23) for NCC cadets (Boys and Girls) conducted at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

They participated in various competitions such as Skeet Shooting, Static Aero Model construction, Control Line Aero model flying, Radio Controlled Aero Model Flying, Marching Drill, Tent Pitching etc.

The cadets along with the supporting staff were felicitated at NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Secunderabad and DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T) Air Cmde VM Reddy interacted and congratulated them.

Cadets from 17 Directorates representing all the States and UTs of India participated in the camp which aimed to assess proficiency achieved by various NCC Directorates and Air Squadrons specific to Air Force, a press release said.