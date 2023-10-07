Siddipet: Over 100 monkeys found dead in Munigadapa village

Farmers of the village, who went to their fields in the morning, found the carcasses of Monkeys near their fields. They immediately called veterinary officials who have sent samples for lab analysis.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Siddipet: Over 100 monkeys were found mysteriously dead on the outskirts of Munigadapa village of Jagadevpur Mandal on Saturday.

The incident left the village in shock. After preliminary examination, locals suspected that the monkeys would have consumed water that had pesticides in it.