End your job search with DEET

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Project Executive
Qualification: B.Tech (Electrical)
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Job Location: Digwal, Zaheerabad
Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Interview Location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Production Executive
Experience: Freshers welcome to apply
Salary: 12,880 per month
Qualifications:- BSC, MSC ( & Any Degree)
Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Quality Assurance
Experience: Freshers welcome to apply
Salary: 2 LPA – 4.5 LPA
Qualifications: B.Sc., M.Sc. (& Any Degree)
Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Pranathi Software Services
Profile: Data Scientist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Experience: 2 years – 6 years
Skills: NLP, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Python, Computer Vision, Django Framework
Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset
Vacancies: 3
Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com
Pranathi Software Services
Profile: AWS Cloud Engineer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Experience: 3 – 4 years
Skills: Linux administration, AWS, Network Administration
Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset
Vacancies: 1
Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Ltd.
Profile: Life Planning Officer
Qualification: Any graduation
Age Group: 30 years – 45 years
Salary: 15000 per month Incentives Yearly bonus P.F. benefit Gratuity
Working Hours: Flexible working hours
Experience: No experience required
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8340037123
Revalsys Technologies
Profile: C#/.NET Core Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: As per industry standard
Experience: 1 year – 5 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: Careers@revalsys.com
Revalsys Technologies
Profile: Ecommerce Operation Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: As per industry standard
Experience: 1 year – 5 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: Careers@revalsys.com
Revalsys Technologies
Profile: System Admin
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: As per industry standard
Experience: 1 year – 5 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: Careers@revalsys.com
