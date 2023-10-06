| End Your Job Search With Deet 8

End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Project Executive

Qualification: B.Tech (Electrical)

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Job Location: Digwal, Zaheerabad

Interview Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Interview Location: 402, Wings Apartment, 4th floor, No. 8 – 3 – 969 / 6 / 2, Srinagar Colony Main Rd., near State Bank Of India, Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500073

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Production Executive

Experience: Freshers welcome to apply

Salary: 12,880 per month

Qualifications:- BSC, MSC ( & Any Degree)

Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Quality Assurance

Experience: Freshers welcome to apply

Salary: 2 LPA – 4.5 LPA

Qualifications: B.Sc., M.Sc. (& Any Degree)

Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Pranathi Software Services

Profile: Data Scientist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Experience: 2 years – 6 years

Skills: NLP, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Python, Computer Vision, Django Framework

Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset

Vacancies: 3

Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com

Pranathi Software Services

Profile: AWS Cloud Engineer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Experience: 3 – 4 years

Skills: Linux administration, AWS, Network Administration

Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset

Vacancies: 1

Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Ltd.

Profile: Life Planning Officer

Qualification: Any graduation

Age Group: 30 years – 45 years

Salary: 15000 per month Incentives Yearly bonus P.F. benefit Gratuity

Working Hours: Flexible working hours

Experience: No experience required

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8340037123

Revalsys Technologies

Profile: C#/.NET Core Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: As per industry standard

Experience: 1 year – 5 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: Careers@revalsys.com

Revalsys Technologies

Profile: Ecommerce Operation Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: As per industry standard

Experience: 1 year – 5 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: Careers@revalsys.com

Revalsys Technologies

Profile: System Admin

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: As per industry standard

Experience: 1 year – 5 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: Careers@revalsys.com

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

