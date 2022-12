NCC gets orders worth Rs 376 cr in November

These orders are from State Government agencies and do not include any internal order, the company said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: NCC said it received two new orders for Rs 376 crore (exclusive of GST) in November. Out of these orders, one order valued Rs 321 crore pertains to the Electrical Division and the second order valued Rs 55 crore pertains the Roads Division.

