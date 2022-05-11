NCC Limited Q4 profit at Rs 242 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: NCC Limited reported a profit after tax of Rs 242.1 crore for the quarter ended March this year. This is more than double compared to Rs 116.83 crore same period last year.

For the full financial year that ended in March, it reported a net profit of Rs 482.41 crore, an increase of 80 per cent over Rs 268.31 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue for the March quarter this year a was Rs 3,492 crore as against Rs 2,842 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the full financial year, its total Income was Rs 11,209 crore as against Rs 8,065 crore in the previous year.

During the year, the company secured orders of Rs 9,922 crore and its order book stood at Rs 36,303 crore as of March. The subsidiaries’ order book stands at Rs 3,058 crore, a release said.