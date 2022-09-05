NCC Limited to support 60 Ekal Vidyalayas in Telangana and AP

The effort is to take education to the doorstep of every child in the remote areas and also gradually be a model of social change.

Hyderabad: NCC Limited provided Rs 13.2 lakh to support 60 Ekal Vidyalayas for the academic year 2022-23 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) interventions. The effort is to take education to the doorstep of every child in the remote areas and also gradually be a model of social change.

In this connection, NCC executive director AGK Raju presented the cheque to Friends of Tribal Society, affiliated to Ekal Abhiyan movement that aims to improving literacy and health among the Adivasis by establishing Ekal Vidyalaya’s across the country. The schools are led by a local person and the curriculum covers basic literacy.

Society Secretary Pankaj Adukia, State Vice President Dr Ajay Agarwal and Treasurer Vishnu Gupta were present. NCC undertook socio-economic, health care, rural housing, skill development, entrepreneurship and educational initiatives under its CSR activities, a release said.