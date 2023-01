NCC Limited gets orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in December 2022

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: NCC Limited said it received five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in December.

Out of these orders, two orders valuing Rs 1,871 crore relate to Water Division, two orders worth Rs 993 crore relate to Electrical Division and one order of Rs 738 crore relates to Irrigation Division.

These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, a release said.