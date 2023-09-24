NCC wins multiple Awards at 17th Global Communication Conclave organized by PRCI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India organized the 17th Global Communication Conclave, where NCC Limited won the 13th PRCI Excellence Award in New Delhi on Friday.

NCC received a Gold award for Samashti (In-house Magazine), a Silver award for CSR and diary. They also won a bronze award for their social media.

The awards were presented to NCC Limited by PRCI in the presence of a distinguished gathering comprising industry stalwarts and luminaries. NCC was among 65+ companies which had participated in these awards.