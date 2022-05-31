NCC receives orders worth Rs 6,388 crore in May

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: NCC Limited has received three orders worth Rs 6,388 cr in May. These were secured by its Buildings Division.

Out of these, one order of Rs 5,688 cr is from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for design, build, operation and maintenance of Malad Wastewater Treatment Facility under MSDP Stage-II. This work comprises Rs 3,833 cr towards design, build in six years and Rs 1,855 crs towards operation and maintenance for 15 years from the date of completion of the work. The other two orders are from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company said in a release.