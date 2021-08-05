NCC Units to be set up in Govt jr colleges across Telangana

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has proposed to establish the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units in the Government Junior Colleges, wherever feasible, from the academic year 2021-22.

In the proceedings issued on Wednesday, the Commissionerate has sought details of colleges having student strength of 500 and above in the present academic year with sufficient building/accommodation available for the NCC activity.

The colleges were also asked to furnish information regarding playground for holding parade and any regular teaching staff or physical director or librarian working in the college who are to be nominated as co-ordinator/ under officer.

The district intermediate education officers were instructed to arrange the details from principals of the Government Junior Colleges from the district headquarters.