NCDC gives in-principle nod for TS Fisheries Development Scheme Phase II

TSFF chairman Pittala Ravinder and vice-chairman Diti Mallaiah called on NCDC executive director Ashok Pillai and deputy director Patil Nilesh Suresh at the NCDC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) expressed its readiness to sanction Rs 1,000 crore loan to the Telangana State Fisheries Federation (TSFF), for effective implementation of the ongoing Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme in the State. The Corporation had released a loan of Rs 600 crore for implementation of the first phase of the scheme.

TSFF chairman Pittala Ravinder and vice-chairman Diti Mallaiah called on NCDC executive director Ashok Pillai and deputy director Patil Nilesh Suresh at the NCDC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. They explained that about 1.18 lakh fishermen have been directly benefited under the first phase of the Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme implemented by the State government. They urged the NCDC officials to clear the pending proposals from the Telangana government for implementing second phase of the scheme in the State.

Responding positively, the NCDC officials have assured the Federation authorities to release Rs 1,000 crore loan, considering the success of the first phase of the scheme. They suggested that the State government officials submit complete proposals in this regard, for necessary action.

