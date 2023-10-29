NDSA given information sought on Medigadda Barrage

National Dam Safety Authority had sought information in detail on 20 items related to the construction of the project as listed by it latest by October 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority was provided complete information on as many as 15 safety aspects pertaining to the Medigadda Barrage on Sunday. It had sought information in detail on 20 items related to the construction of the project as listed by it latest by October 29.

The State Dam Safety Authority has already furnished the required information on three items. Detailed information was provided in respect of 15 more aspects in the day. Information on two more safety related issues would be furnished shortly, according to irrigation officials.