Two patients die after undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Kin alleges negligence by doctors

Relatives of the patients, Akash Gupta(25) and Kalyani(20) who died while undergoing treatment in two different hospitals in the erstwhile Medak district, alleged that the negligence of the staff resulted in the death of the patients.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 28 June 2024, 08:41 PM

Kin of a decesaed Akash Guptha arguing with staff of Medi Start hospital at Indrasheam near Patancheru after his death on Friday.

In the first incident, Akash Gupta (25), who sustained a serious head injury in a road accident on Thursday, was admitted to a private hospital at Indresham near Patancheru. When the hospital management suggested to the family members that they would need to perform surgery to save Gupta on Friday, the family members arrived to pay cash to the management this morning. However, the family was told Gupta died by that time. The irate family members argued with the hospital staff and staged a protest demanding action against the management. Patancheru police reached the spot and convinced them to withdraw the protest. The kin of the victim lodged a complaint against the hospital.

Another incident in Gajwel:

In another incident, a woman died after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gajwel. The condition of woman Kalyani (20), of Mangol allegedly worsened after the hospital staff administered an injection. Kalyani was admitted to the hospital by the family members as she was taken ill on Thursday. Later, the family members shifted her to another hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning where she died while undergoing treatment. The kin of the family accused the staff of the hospital of acting negligently.