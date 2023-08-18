Nearly 10,000 applicants get Rs 3 lakh grant under Griha Lakshmi scheme in Mancherial

Authorities sanctioned 9,400 units to the district under the housing scheme introduced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while he was touring the district in June.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 02:26 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Mancherial: Nearly 10,000 homeless families are going to be benefited soon by the recently rolled out Griha Lakshmi scheme, aimed at realising the dream of owning a house in Mancherial district.

An overwhelming number of 50,501 applications were submitted by the homeless from 16 mandals and seven municipalities of the district seeking the one-time grant of Rs 3 lakh under Griha Lakshmi scheme in Mancherial district, as per officials concerned.

Bellampally assembly segment received 20,591 applications, while Chennur segment saw 16,085 applications and Mancherial Assembly constituency registered 10,191 applications. Kotapalli mandal stood top by recording 4,191 applications, followed by Bellampalli municipality which accounted for 2,839 applications. Kyathanpalli municipality figured in the bottom with 536 applications.

Scheme guidelines stipulate that applications submitted only by women are taken into consideration. The applicants should have a food security card. Applications shall be rejected if a family member of the applicant is a government employee. Applicants should not own a house and must possess at least 120 square yards of land in the name of the spouse.

Similarly, 50 percent of the homes have been allocated to Backward Communities and minorities, while 20 percent of the units are going to be reserved for Scheduled Castes. Five percent of the houses are going to be given to differently-abled persons and 15 percent of the units have been earmarked for the general category.

Collector Badavath Santosh said that a field survey was being carried out in order to identify beneficiaries till August 20. Beneficiaries will be selected on August 25. Beneficiaries would be allowed to construct two-bed-room houses under the scheme. The grant would be released in three phases, he stated.

The officials advised the applicants not to approach middlemen who claim to influence the selection process by accepting bribes. They told the applicants not to be upset if they were not selected in the first phase. All the eligible applicants would be covered in subsequent phases.

Constituency Applications

Bellampalli 20,591

Chennur 16,085

Mancherial 10,19 Mandal Applications

Bellampalli 2,489

Bheemini 2,189

Kannepalli 2,808

Kasipet 2,571

Thandur 3,183

Vemanapalli 2,261

Chennur 3,740

Kotapalli 4,199

Bheemaram 2,231

Mandamarri 1,017

Luxettipet 1,557

Hajipur 1,844

Dandepalli 2,887

Municipalities

Bellampalli 2,839

Chennur 1,457

Mandamarri 1,021

Kyathanpalli 536

Mancherial 1,605

Naspur 1,120

Luxettipet 1,178