Need for right information

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Preparing for recruitment examinations in right earnest entails wide and varied activities. Identification and collation of right information is the most important one.

This is what we call ‘information era’ where, whether one wants or not, one is flooded with information about anything and everything. Even as you narrow down your perspectives to the subjects you are preparing, those narrowed down subjects too come with a glut of information — some related, some unrelated, some correct and some wrong.

It literally is a maze of information in which you have to find a way out to pick the right information that actually is helpful in your preparation. In recent years, they have even coined a new term ‘Infodemic’ comparing information overload to ‘pandemic’, for the level of chaos it causes.

So, be sure to avoid a deluge of subject information and stay on course with a rational and right approach to narrow down on what is to be pursued and what is to be ignored. Once you arrive at that point, the preparation becomes easy as you will be able to focus properly and make most of the information.

Job aspirants do keep on looking for all avenues to procure subject-related inputs for their examinations but that process could end up in information overload and impact one’s decision-making abilities. Stick to proven curriculum, books and reading material, and do not hesitate to interact with seniors who have passed the examinations and seek their guidance. What helped them could also help you.

Steer clear of unauthenticated and unverified sources of preparation material. Follow simple steps of focus to figure out what is most important and avoid surfing aimlessly. Be organised and sift through volumes of information to freeze upon the useful ones.

The more careful and organised you are in limiting the content to study, that much better it will be in the final analysis. It helps in ensuring that your preparation abilities are not spread thin but are limited to what actually is useful.