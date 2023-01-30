TSPSC releases schedule for various recruitment examinations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday has released the schedule to conduct various recruitment examinations for which notifications have already been issued.

Accordingly, the date for examination for Agriculture Officers in Agriculture and Co-operation Department (148 posts) will be held on April 25, 2023. The exam for Drug Inspectors (18 posts) in Drugs Control Administration (DCA) will be conducted on May 7 while the examination for Lecturers (247 vacancies) in Government Polytechnics in Technical Education Service will be conducted on May 13, 2023.

The examination for Physical Directors (128 vacancies) under Commissioner of Technical Education and Commissioner of Intermediate Education and Librarians (71) under Intermediate Education will be conducted on May 17, 2023.