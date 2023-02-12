Need secular leadership for country: Bhatti Vikramarka

He said there was a situation of discord between people in the name of caste and religion which should be changed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday emphasised the need for a secular leadership for the country. He said there was a situation of discord between people in the name of caste and religion which should be changed. He asserted that hate and divisive politics should not be allowed to disturb the growth of Telangana which was realised due to sacrifices of many people.

Participating in a discussion on the Telangana Appropriation Bill in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of looting the country’s wealth for the benefit of his crony capitalists. He also expressed concern that the country was being divided into the rich and the poor, widening the gap further. He questioned the Centre over delay in finalisation of Telangana’s share in the Krishna River waters.

“Even after 10 years of its formation, justice is being denied to Telangana. We must put up a united fight for our rightful share of water,” he said, also welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to issue pattas to tribals for podu lands and regularise them.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed concern stating that the State government was compromising on the interests of Telangana ever since Telangana Rashtra Samithi had transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi. “I am one among many to be happy, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leads the nation. Having seen him very closely striving for Telangana State during the Statehood movement, I fear that he is compromising with the State interests as he promised to lift water from Sri Ram Sagar project to meet Maharashtra’s water needs,” he added.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said the fiscal performance of the BRS government was good over the last eight years, but felt that the implementation of the State budget at the field level was a mixed one. He emphasised the need to plug the gap between budget estimates and actual expenditure further. Owaisi also urged the State government to implement its promise to promote Urdu especially in government offices and official business. He wanted the government to ensure representation for minorities in State Public Service Commission and other authorities.