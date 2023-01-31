On their home-turf, KTR exposes Bandi, Eatala

KT Rama Rao pointed out that under the BJP, inflation and unemployment in the country was rising and people were being targeted with divisive politics

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao addressing a public meeting at Jammikunta in Karimnagar. Photo: Twitter

Karimnagar: Training his guns on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on their home turf, listing out their broken promises, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the people not to fall prey to sentimental and political tricks deployed by the saffron party.

Stating that the BJP-led union government was fleecing the poor in the country and filling the coffers of corporates, he pointed out that under the BJP, inflation and unemployment in the country was rising and people were being targeted with divisive politics. Prior to Narendra Modi, 14 Prime Ministers had accumulated a debt of Rs 56 lakh crore but under Modi’s regime alone, a debt of Rs 100 crore was incurred, he said, adding that the BJP government could not list out one major achievement even in eight years.

Addressing a public meeting at Jammikunta in Karimnagar, from where both Sanjay and Rajender hail, the IT and Industries Minister charged that save for Adani, who prospered under the BJP’s rule, the rest of the people in the country were worried over escalating prices of essential commodities.

Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, two crore jobs every year, and to deposit Rs 15 lakh each into Jan Dhan accounts, he said.

“Forget about fulfilling these promises. The people’s hard-earned money is now being deposited into a single individual’s account,” Rama Rao said.

BJP State leaders’ contribution questioned

Exposing the failures of Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender in getting funds and projects sanctioned to Telangana, the BRS working president said BJP leaders had assured of development in State but not a single project was approved to the State.

During the Huzurabad bypoll, Rajender had promised that the BJP would increase pensions to Rs 3,000 and influence union Home Minister Amit Shah to approve new roads and development in Huzurabad. It has been 14 months, and he could not get a single rupee to the constituency for development works, the Industries Minister said.

Lashes out at Eatala

Coming down heavily on Rajender for his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule, he said the BJP MLA should bear in mind that in 2004, when 33 candidates were shortlisted for the MLA ticket, the Chief Minister had selected Rajender despite his inexperience and introduced him to the people. It was unfortunate that Rajender later backstabbed the Chief Minister, he said.

Countering the BJP MLA’s comments that the Chief Minister’s rule was ominous to the State, the Minister said Telangana was extending Rythu Bandhu, free power and ensuring welfare of all sections. On the contrary, 700 farmers had lost their lives during the 13 month-agitation in New Delhi. Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister to levy a five percent GST on handlooms, he said, asking which government was a threat to the nation.

“Do you want the BRS government, which offers Rs 2000 pension or the Gujarat Government, which offers Rs 700 pension? Do you want Modi, who increased gas cylinder prices from Rs 400 to Rs 1200, or CM KCR garu, who offers KCR Kits and Kalyana Lakshmi?” Rama Rao asked, also demanding Sanjay and Rajender to list out their contributions to the development of Karimnagar and Huzurabad.

Reminding that the BRS was now determined to hoist its flag in Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States, he said though the party’s name had changed, the DNA remained the same. BRS was for the people and by the people, he said.

Sanjay was happy to be the slave of Gujarat but the people of Karimnagar or Telangana were not interested in dancing to the tunes of a Gujarati party, he said amidst whistles from the gathering.

“Last time, it was a mistake. Bandi Sanjay and Eatala Rajender will approach you again playing the sentiment card and with a bagful of political tricks. But this time, think wisely and vote for development,” Rama Rao said.