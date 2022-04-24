‘Need to establish universal breast cancer screening program in India’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Senior cancer surgeons in a day long workshop on ‘Basics and Advanced Breast Imaging and Intervention’ organised by Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&I) in collaboration with Breast Imaging Society, India, on Sunday highlighted the need to have a universal breast cancer screening program in the country.

Almost all the western countries have adopted universal breast screening program using mammogram, which helps in quick diagnosis and treatment. There is a need for India to establish a similar screening program, Dr Veeriah Koppula, Head, Radiology, BIACH&RI said.

The president of Breast Imaging Society, India, Dr Bagyam Raghavan said that due to Covid, treatment of cancer took a back seat, which led to delayed diagnosis of the disease among patients. The workshop also featured discussions on various aspects pertaining to breast imaging, analysing images obtained in order to properly diagnose the disease.

JSR Prasad, Trust Board Member, BIACH&RI, Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, CEO, BIACH&RI, Medical Director, Dr TS Rao and other senior cancer specialists were present.

