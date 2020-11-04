Need to improve public transport system: KTR

Govt will expand the metro rail facility and also has plans for an elevated bus rapid transport system, which will connect the western part of Hyderabad, said Minister

Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said crumbling urban infrastructure was a challenge faced by everyone.

“People will continue to move, continue to urbanise and sub-urbanise in search of livelihoods, better healthcare opportunities and better education facilities. For this, we need to plan a better public transport system in bigger cities and self-contained townships in sub-urban areas, which is exactly the government of Telangana is offering in the form of integrated township policy,” he said, speaking at the launch of new premises of real estate consultancy firm KnightFrank.

The government will expand the metro rail facility and also has plans for an elevated bus rapid transport system, which will connect the western part of Hyderabad, where there is a heavy congestion, the Minister said.

Growth in dispersion

The State has also brought out a policy called GRID- Growth in Dispersion. “We have approved five IT parks in Uppal, LB Nagar and Nagole areas. I am going to lay the foundation for another IT park in the northern part of Hyderabad near Kompally soon. This will allow the city to grow in dispersion,” the Minister said about the IT segment taking roots in new areas.

IT exports

In the last six years from 2014-2020, Hyderabad’s IT exports have more than doubled form Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 128,000 crore and numbers have also increased in terms of employment.

“The place we are standing today was a huge hill six years ago. But if you see around, you will see several marquee names and beautiful buildings have come up. If you forget the fact that you are in India and in Hyderabad and just look around, you might even say that this could be part of the developed world. That is how this place (Hyderabad) is shaping up,” the Minister said adding that the 429-year city has old charm as well as new age vibrancy.

Recent floods

The city faced issues with rains, floods and cloudbursts and that has bothered it a bit. “We have announced a strategic nala development programme (stormwater development), which will prevent future cloudbursts and the future climate. This aims to ensure that the city’s livability remains where is- on the top.”

Covid and resilience

TS’ Covid handling has come in praise by the government and several studies too support it, he said. This apart, life sciences sector is doing well in Telangana. That is one of the core strengths of Hyderabad. “We are the bulk drugs capital and also the vaccine capital of the world. Whatever vaccine whenever it will come up, Hyderabad will have a key role in making them as one-third of the human vaccines used across the globe are produced in Hyderabad. Aerospace, defence, logistics, textiles, food processing will also be the focus areas, the Minister said.

