Hyderabad: KTR condemns attack on BRS workers at Women’s Commission office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 03:35 PM

Hyderabad: Taking a strong exception to the attack on BRS leaders and elected women representatives who came along with him to the State Women’s Commission, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to the Commission to take up the issue suo moto and initiate an inquiry.

Talking to media persons after appearing before the Commission, he said Mahila Congress workers led by their president had indulged in the attack taking advantage of the occasion. The assailants armed with devices such as nail cutters resorted to the attack. This was a reprehensible act calling for condemnation, he said.

He explained that he had already expressed his regrets openly for a mention that rolled down from him unintentionally. As a person with respect to institutions such as the Women’s Commission, he said he had appeared before the panel and presented his side of the issue.

“I appeared before the Commission as a law abiding citizen and one who has high regard for women. I came to the Commission with good intentions. But the Congress party’s attack on BRS leaders was not justified. The entire media was witness to the episode,” he said.

The BRS leader stated that he wanted to take up the plight of women in the State during the last eight months and tried to explain to the Chairperson multiple instances of atrocities on women and attacks on children. But the Commission wanted to approach it in a different form.

“We will approach the Commission once again to represent all such issues very soon,” he said, also asking the Commission to take up issues related to safety and protection of women in the State with all seriousness.

The plight of students in the welfare hostels remained a concern. Incidents such as rapes on a Dalit woman in Shadnagar and a similar incident involving a Chenchu woman in Kolhapur were causing concern.

BRS leader Sunitha Lakshma Reddy appealed to the Commission to take up suo moto issues such as attack on the two women journalists at Kondareddypalli and stand up in support of women in the State. The Commission as well as the State government had the responsibility to ensure that such attacks targeting BRS women leaders were not repeated in future. Former Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod also condemned the attack.