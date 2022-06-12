Needle attacks spike France, reasons unknown

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:03 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Paris: Since February this year, several cases of needle attacks have been reported in nightclubs, concerts and music festivals across France, according to media reports.

French television BFMTV has reported 319 such cases in nightclubs alone. Police complaints have been filed by 275 victims, reports Xinhua news agency.

Men and women can equally fall victim to needle spiking, and, according to social media, people have been attacked with needles in different parts of the body.

On social media, French nightclub and bar victims relate their stories using the hashtag “call on your bar”, Leila Chaouachi, a pharmacist at the Addictovigilance Center in Paris, told Xinhua.

“The needle spiking phenomena started in Britain in September 2021 before being observed in France,” she said.

In France, “we know little about this phenomenon, what kind of needles are being used, whether they are followed by injections of substances or not, and if so, what substances are used”, Chaouachi said.

She added that the motives behind spiking continue to raise questions as in the vast majority of cases the victims reported no assaults coupled with spiking.

Chaouachi said the perpetrators of spiking attacks are very difficult to identify because they usually occur in crowded environments.

Occasionally, people get arrested at such events for carrying syringes, but a commonly heard excuse is that they are for personal use, French media reported.

“A syringe can be considered a weapon and spiking can be considered a premeditated act,” lawyer Marine Durillon said.

According to her, perpetrators face a minimum prison sentence of three years and 45,000 euros ($48,000) in fines, provided that no harmful substances were injected.

If harmful substances were injected, the prison sentence can range from five to seven years and the fine can be 75,000 euros. The punishment for recidivists is even tougher.

“There is also an emotional shock for the victim to consider,” Durillon said. “In a psychological level, there is no structure in place that can accompany the victim and that is being worked on.”

Pulmonologist William Lowenstein, president of the association SOS Addictions, told Xinhua that the needle spiking cases reported in France remain a “mystery”.