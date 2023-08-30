Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At World Athletics Championships 2023 | Kishore Jena & DP Manu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 27 by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra threw the spear to 88.17 metres in the men’s javelin final of the World Championship in Budapest for the medal. This is also the first time that three Indians finished in the top eight. Kishore Jena and DP Manu took the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

