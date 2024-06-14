NEET paper leaks: SC issues notice to Centre, National Testing Agency on plea for CBI probe

Apex court seeks response from NTA in two weeks

By ANI Published Date - 14 June 2024, 02:51 PM

File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre on a batch of petitions raising concerns about paper leaks and seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged instances of paper leaks in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam on May 5.

A vacation Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought a response from the NTA within two weeks and tagged the cases with earlier petitions raising similar issues, which were listed on July 8.

Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of the question papers, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the question of NEET 2024. Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The NEET-UG exam, administered by the NTA, is the entry point for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other relevant programmes in both public and private educational establishments nationwide.