Student organisations demand judicial probe into NEET and NET question paper leak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 06:42 PM

Kothagudem: The leaders of a joint action committee of students and youth organisations have demanded the BJP led Central government to order a judicial enquiry into NEET and NET examination question paper leak.

A large number of students and activists of SFI, AISF, PDSU, NSUI, AIYF, PYL and DYFI have taken out a protest march in Kothagudem on Monday from the local railway station to Ambedkar Centre near the head post office. District secretaries B Veerabhadram of SFI, SK Faheem of AISF, Kampati Pridhvi of PDSU and Nagul Meera of AIYF, NSUI district president Suresh Naik, DYFI district president and secretary L Balaraju and Kalangi Harikrishna and PYL state secretary Ajay said that without the implementation of common education system in the country, one country and one examination would not be possible.

They demanded that the NTA should be abolished, NEET exam should be re-conducted, a judicial inquiry should be conducted by the Supreme Court judge on the irregularities of NEET and NET exams.

The matter of filling medical seats should be handed over to the States. The system of centralised examinations should be abolished in the country and national level examinations like NEET, NET and GATE should be cancelled. The leaders alleged that the centralised education system implemented by the BJP was leading to inequalities.

The communal minded BJP party has been working to implement the agenda of one country, one exam and was nurturing the question paper leakage mafia in the BJP ruled States.

Because of the incompetence of the Centre the future of 24 lakh students was thrown into darkness and the government set up a useless committee to wash its hands of the question paper leakage. Handing over the investigation to the CBI was of no use, they said.