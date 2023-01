Three girls missing from residential school in Nellore district

The school staff lodged a complaint with the police who have begun a search.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Nellore: Three girls were reported missing from the residential school of Rapuru in the district since Monday evening.

The school staff informed the parents of the girls–Ankita, Mallika Jyothi and Nagamani who were studying in tenth class, that they were missing from 7 p.m. on Monday and lodged a complaint with the police who have begun a search.