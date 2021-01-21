Nepali woman goes into labour on train in Khammam; RPF rescues

Thanks to the timely response of the RPF personnel and officials, the woman gave birth to a baby boy, her third child, at the Government District Hospital.

Khammam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Khammam came to the rescue of a pregnant Nepali woman who went into labour while travelling in a special train in the early hours of Thursday.

Thanks to the timely response of the RPF personnel and officials, the woman gave birth to a baby boy, her third child, at the Government District Hospital. Both the mother and the newborn were doing well.

According to RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan, at around 3 am the RPF control room at the Khammam railway station received a message that a pregnant woman on train number: 02539 went into labour.

RPF head constable T Pitambar alerted the station manager who made arrangements for an unscheduled halt of the train at the station. A woman constable, K Shivani, took the pregnant woman to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Anitha Devi Mada, 33 years, hails from Dailic in Kathmandu. She was going to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh from Yesvantpur in Karnataka along with a female relative and her two children, Madhusudhan told ‘Telangana Today’.

He appreciated the timely response of the RPF constables and thanked Resident Medical Officer Dr B Srinivas Rao, Superintendent Dr B Venkateswarlu and gynaecology head Dr Krupaushasri for offering quick medical aid to the woman.

The RPF CI later in the day presented a newborn baby kit and other essential items to Anitha Devi at the hospital. She thanked the RPF personnel and the officials for their gesture and said she would name the boy Yaswanth, going by the train’s point of origin (Yesvantpur).

The woman would be sent to her destination by a train on next Monday, the CI said.

