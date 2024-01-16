Netflix Pandaga: Pushpa 2, Devara and Tillu Square to stream on platform

The makers have revealed that after its theatrical run, 'Pushpa 2' will be available for streaming on Netflix.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 16 January 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Pushpa 2′ and ‘Devara’ are two of the Telugu film industry’s most anticipated films. The sequel to the commercial success ‘Pushpa’, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, has set August 15 as the theatrical release date. The makers have revealed that after its theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

“Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he’s coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga (sic),” shared Netflix on Instagram.

Meanwhile, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva, and starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead stars. It is set to release in theatres on April 5. It will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run.

On the other hand, ‘DJ Tillu’ fans are in for a Netflix treat as well. Post the sequel ‘Tillu Square’s release in cinemas on February 9, people can watch it on Netflix.

Films such as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’ and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘#VD12’ are also to land on Netflix. A total of 12 films are releasing on the platform soon.