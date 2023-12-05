Rashmika turns social media shining star with ‘Animal’ sensation

The exponential growth in Rashmika's online presence perfectly mirrors the widespread acclaim for 'Animal', where her stellar portrayal of Geetanjali has earned accolades from audiences and critics alike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Basking in the resounding success of her latest blockbuster, ‘Animal’, the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna, has achieved a remarkable feat in the digital realm by amassing a staggering 40 million followers on social media. Renowned for her versatile roles and captivating performances, the actress has consistently been a social media sensation, continuing to enthrall fans with her charisma both on and off the screen.

The exponential growth in Rashmika’s online presence perfectly mirrors the widespread acclaim for ‘Animal’, where her stellar portrayal of Geetanjali has earned accolades from audiences and critics alike. As the numbers continue to climb, it’s evident that Rashmika’s magnetic appeal transcends the silver screen, cultivating a digital fanbase eagerly anticipating her every move.

The seamless synergy between her cinematic triumphs and social media milestones underscores Rashmika Mandanna’s status as a contemporary icon adeptly navigating the realms of entertainment and digital connectivity with a formidable following of 40 million and counting, the actress stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of stardom in the age of social media significance. Beyond her impressive online presence, fans have wholeheartedly embraced and admired her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, expressing their fervent wishes to witness more collaborations between these two stars in the future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for several highly anticipated releases, including the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’, a thrilling film titled ‘The Girlfriend’, and an exciting project alongside Vicky Kaushal named ‘Chaava’. Expectations are high on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pusha The Rule’ as the first film ‘Pushpa The Rise’ powered on the national screen as she teased all with her innocent looks and glamour feast along with stunning dance moves.

As Rashmika Mandanna continues to scale new heights both in cinema and on social media, her journey remains a captivating narrative of contemporary stardom. There is no stopping Rashmika at the national level and she is set to scale new heights in the industry.