Netflix testing spatial audio support for AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: Report

Currently, only Netflix’s highest-end Premium tier supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and it is expected that the streaming giant may also limit Spatial Audio to the Premium subscribers only.

San Francisco: Netflix is reportedly testing support for spatial audio for users of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. Citing an anonymous Netflix employee, French news website iPhoneSoft says that Netflix has been testing support for the audio feature across iPhone and iPad since the end of last year and may launch the feature with a “small catalog” in the spring.

Spatial audio is available to AirPods Max and AirPods Pro users who are running an iPhone with iOS 14 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 14 or later.

According to Apple, “Spatial audio comes with dynamic head tracking which brings a theater-like sound that surrounds you from the movie or video you’re watching so that it seems as if the sound is coming from all around you. The sound field stays mapped to the device, and the voice stays with the actor or action on the screen.”