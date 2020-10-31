Netizens come to aid of orphan girls in Mancherial

The financial assistance was handed over to one of the girls belonging to Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Mancherial: Certain users of Facebook came to the aid of two orphan girls by extending financial aid of Rs 1.4 lakh, with the help of Dharmapuri-based social activist Renikuntla Ramesh. The financial assistance was handed over to one of the girls belonging to Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Saturday.

Ramesh told ‘Telangana Today’ that the funds were raised through donations by the Facebook users across the country and even from abroad. The users responded to his post on October 5 last. A sum of Rs 60,000 was deposited in the name of Anita and the remaining was spent for constructing a bathroom and repairing the home, he stated.

He said he had narrated the sorry plight of Anita and her younger sister Madhavi, who lost their father to some ailment in the past and mother to sun stroke a few months ago. Anita, who was pursuing B Pharmacy final year was about to quit studies due to her poor financial background. The girls were struggling as their house was not equipped with a bathroom.

Ramesh thanked the users for donating generously for a cause. Anita and Madhavi thanked him and the donors. They said that the aid brought a huge respite for them. Anita said she would now focus on studies and help her sister in performing well in academics.

