Never threatened Kavitha to join BJP: Pralhad Joshi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:24 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Photo: twitter/JoshiPralhad) Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had denied that BJP had threatened TRS MLC K Kavitha to join the saffron brigade.

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had denied that BJP had threatened TRS MLC K Kavitha to join the saffron brigade.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the union Minister alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading lies about his daughter being threatened by BJP leadership to join them. “We don’t do such things to induct a leader in the party. If Kavitha or KTR want to join our party voluntarily, they are welcome,” he said.

Also Read Arvind-Kavitha showdown was in waiting for long

Condemning the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP Dharampuri Arvind‘s residence by TRS workers, Joshi stated that since BJP was gaining strength in the State, the TRS was targeting it’s leaders to create terror.

Taking exception to the Chief Minister not making his presence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State, the union Minister stated that since the Chief Minister was involved in a lot of irregularities, he was fearing to face the Prime Minister.

He said the TRS government, which had a surplus budget during State formation, was now debt ridden due the bad policies of the Chief Minister. He said the State was losing a lot of benefits by not implementing central schemes.