New addition in Hyderabad’s BFSI ecosystem – SwissRe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has announced that Swiss Re will be establishing its unit in Hyderabad in August. This will be a new addition to the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector in the city, the Minister said on Monday, the first day of his visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum.

Sharing these details on Twitter, the Minister said:“Happy to announce a big addition to Hyderabad BFSI ecosystem. A big welcome to Swiss Re, who will be setting up their office in Hyderabad this August. Swiss Re is a 160 year old insurance organisation, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and operates in 80 locations globally.”

“Swiss Re’s Hyderabad center will start with an initial headcount of 250 and will be focusing on data & digital capabilities, product modeling, and risk management,” he said, adding: “Thanks to Ms. Veronica Scotti, Group Managing Director & Ivo Menzinger, MD Public Sector Solutions, @SwissRe for meeting us at Telangana pavilion in Davos, WEF22.”