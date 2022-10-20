Bumble’s new trend reveals single Indians are more open to choosing affordable, low-key dating

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:22 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Bumble, the popular women-first dating and social networking app, revealed that people are willing to choose affordable, low-key dates as over 2 in 5 (41%) single Indians surveyed said they would pick a free activity (i.e., walk in the park/beach/picnic outdoors) when faced with financial stress and increased cost of living.

Per Bumble’s recent research, almost a third (32%) of single Indians surveyed said they would offer to cook dinner so they don’t have to go out on a date. On an IRL date, almost 3 in 10 (28%) single Indians surveyed said they would split costs with their date, while 22% of single Indians surveyed would also prefer to pick a bar or a venue that has longer happy hours with discounted costs.

“We are often afraid of breaching the topic of finances whilst dating. But, don’t be afraid to have the conversation before deciding on an IRL date and suggest an alternative if something’s not within your budget. That way, you’re not ending up in a situation where you found yourself on a date having to pay for something you can’t afford,” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Money conversations aren’t always easy to have when you just started dating someone. However, the latest trend shows that daters in India are now talking honestly and openly about money – a topic that traditionally has been a no-go. Bumble’s study revealed that 7 in 10 (70%) single adults surveyed said they would be comfortable talking about salary and financial stability when they are dating someone.

“Being open about finances is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, which is why we want to empower and encourage people on Bumble to openly discuss things that are important to them,” added Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.