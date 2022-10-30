‘Ghosting’ is going out of fashion amongst adult daters

New Delhi: It's not enjoyable to be "ghosted," and it might leave daters feeling bewildered, let down, or both. Before Halloween, a dating App is advising single people to reconsider "ghosting" and instead to date in a more caring manner.

What exactly does “ghosting” mean? When someone you’ve been emailing or have seen in person suddenly vanishes into thin air without a trace, it’s known as “ghosting.” Ghosting can occur for a variety of reasons, such as boredom, fear of hurting someone, or the perception that time has simply flown by.

‘Ghosting’ can be an unfortunate by-product of dating culture which has emerged in recent years. However, recent data suggests that ‘ghosting’ might actually start to disappear. The App’s own internal data reveals that its members aged 18-22 are less likely to ‘ghost’ than those over the age of 33. These Members aged 33 and above are 31 per cent more likely to ‘ghost’ than their 18-22-year-old counterparts.

“Ghosting might seem like an easy way to spare someone’s feelings, but honestly, it’s cheugy! I think we should start being respectful of others feelings if we want to have authentic relationships,” Manav Bahl, 22 years, Mumbai, says.

No matter how long you’ve been dating, there are more better methods to end a relationship than “ghosting,” which may seem like the simple solution. Instead, make an effort to be sincere and honest. In this manner, both parties receive resolution, which lessens ambiguity and conserves time and energy.

5 important tips to avoid ghosting

Keep this checklist in mind to ensure that you’re a healthy dater:

Be yourself, and be honest with your match

Consider your match or date’s feelings

Be clear with your feelings and intentions for the person you’re dating

Be sensitive to your match or dates needs and preferences

Respect your match or date’s boundaries and don’t compromise your boundaries