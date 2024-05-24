New Criminal Law awareness program held for Nizamabad police

Published Date - 24 May 2024

Nizamabad: With the new Criminal Law Act 2023 coming into force from July 1, the District police have started taking steps to make its men aware of the new Act.

Additional DCP (Adm) B Koteshwar Rao on Friday organised an awareness programme for police personnel on new criminal justice laws. The personnel were made aware about the changes made in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Police personnel from Nizamabad, Armour, Bodhan Division Court Constables, IT Core Staff participated in the awareness programme.