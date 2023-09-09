Nizamabad: Police begin poll preparations

The Police Commissioner asked his men to give special attention to the problematic villages bordering Nirmal, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla and Nanded districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Nizamabad: In the wake of forthcoming polls to the State assembly, the district police have started identifying problematic bordering villages and measures to be taken to control the supply of liquor and cash during the election.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, who held a review meeting to discuss various issues concerning the ensuing assembly polls with the officials of Police, Excise, Commercial, Road Transport, Forest and Revenue Departments on Saturday, asked them to set up check posts at the border areas of the State and set up special surveillance to control the movement of ganja and other narcotics and to take strict action against the criminals.

The Police Commissioner asked his men to give special attention to the problematic villages bordering Nirmal, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla and Nanded districts.

He asked officials to set up Inter-State check posts at Salura, Kandgan, Kandakurti, Pothangal, and inter-district check posts at Dodgan (Sone), Brahmangari Gutta, Sirikonda, Indalvai, Mallaram Gandi, Yancha (Basara).

He directed senior police officials to increase patrolling on highways and mobile patrolling in the borders and establish WhatsApp groups for the police officers working in the bordering villages to keep watch on the flow of cash, liquor and criminal activities.

Superintendent of Police of Adilabad District D Udaya Kumar, Nirmal District CH Praveen Kumar, Jagtial District I Bhaskar and Kamareddy District B Srinivas Reddy were present.