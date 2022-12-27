Nizamabad witnesses 41.75 per cent increase in crimes against women in 2022

Nizamabad police commissionerate has witnessed 41.75 percent increase in the cases of crime against women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Nizamabad police commissionerate has witnessed 41.75 percent increase in the cases of crime against women

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police commissionerate has witnessed 41.75 percent increase in the cases of crime against women during the year compared to previous year.

Nizamabad police commissioner KR Nagaraju while presenting the annual report here on Tuesday, stated that during the current year four cases of dowry death, 340 cases dowry harassment, 166 cases of molestation and 40 cases of eve teasing were registered.

Similarly, there was a 29 percent increase in POSCO Act cases with 71 cases registering against 55 cases in the previous year.

The commissioner stated that there was also an increase of 19.24 percent in bodily offences with 985 cases registering against 826 last year.

He said about 45 murder, 90 kidnapping, 57 rape, 78 attempt to murder, 8 cases of rioting and 700 cases of hurting were registered. About 114 cases were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were booked and 292 cases of suicide were reported in the commissionerate jurisdiction.

Nagaraju informed that there was an increase of 51.18 percent in property offences with 1022 cases registering this year against 676 last year. As many as 11684 cases of drunken driving were booked and a penalty of Rs 1.50 crore were collected from the accused. About 18 persons were sent to prison under drunken driving case, he said.

The commissioner stated that there was 9.06 percent decrease in fatal accidents with 320 deaths against 329 last year. Whereas there was 1.94 percent increase in non-fatal accidents with 643 people getting injured in road accidents against 522 last year.