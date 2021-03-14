New ‘dawn’ in community policing by Cyberabad police

This cop gives morning freshness to community policing

Hyderabad: In an attempt to infuse some morning freshness into the concept of Community Policing, an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Cyberabad Police has started experimenting with a new concept by going on morning walks along with residents in different localities to interact with them and to understand their issues.

R Sanjay Kumar, ACP (Rajendranagar), started the initiative on Saturday by visiting Raghavendra Colony opposite the SVP National Police Academy at Shivarampally. Donning a track suit, the ACP along with officials of the Mailardevpally police station reached the colony as dawn broke and strolled through the sprawling gated community campus, slowly introducing themselves to the residents and joining them as they went about their usual morning walks.

“In the mornings, local residents go for a walk and I also joined them today. Together, we covered all the pockets in the colony and did a security audit,” the ACP told Telangana Today, adding that the residents have sought his support to enhance security measures in the colony.

Stating that the police have assured help to the maximum possible extent, Sanjay Kumar said people in most areas spend at least half an hour for a morning walk.

“As police officers, we are also health conscious and take out time every day for a walk or exercise. Instead of going for a walk at our regular place, we planned to do the same with residents of localities in our jurisdiction. This way, we can interact closer with the community and understand their problems,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar further added that in the coming weeks, he would be visiting more colonies in his jurisdiction to interact with the residents with morning walks.

